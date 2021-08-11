Saints training camp notebook from Aug. 11: Time for the preseason

New Orleans Saints training camp returned to brave the elements in Wednesday’s outdoor session after starting the week indoors. It was slightly jarring to be met with a field of officials; they provided a critical checkpoint for the secondary. The climate was humid with a side of humidity, and practice swiftly moved indoors following a lightning strike, while I swiftly ran to the parking lot.

Despite missing the last few days of camp, unfortunately (or fortunately, depending how you look at it) not much has changed from an observational standpoint. Some notable absences at today’s practice include Jalen McCleskey, Pete Werner, Marcus Williams and Payton Turner; on the plus side, Tre’Quan Smith was present in street clothes for the first time since he left with an early injury in training camp.

Ty Montgomery was carted off fairly early for reasons unclear – quite frankly could’ve been the heat, but it’s hard to fathom many more players leaving the field at this stage. With all that said, let’s break down one of the last remaining sessions before the preseason.

QB Competition: In need of preseason revival

New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Taysom Hill (7), left, and Jameis Winston (2) throw the ball during the team's NFL football training camp practice in Metairie, La., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

No matter which camp or quarterback you favor, the fact that it’s kept this even is unideal. It’s not due to both competitors playing lights out; quite plainly the opposite. Both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill have shown notable respective improvement. They’ve also faltered in their weaknesses far too often for comfort through Day 12. Today was a near-perfect illustration of the quarterback competition throughout camp. Taysom Hill looked a bit closer to his element with designed runs now four days running; early in camp, Hill didn’t utilize his legs at all. He also looked similar to his four-game stretch last season with too many poor, off-target throws. Winston had the play of the day on a perfectly placed deep shot to Deonte Harris for a 45-yd touchdown. He also threw a wobbly pass to Harris in earlier reps that floated far too long for comfort; Demario Davis and Marshon Lattimore had near-picks on two consecutive plays before the rain moved practice indoors. If it’s still this close by Day 12, the competition is unwinnable without critical starts for each quarterback in the preseason. Winston will be able to test his chemistry and ability to stretch the field with this receiving corp, and Hill has the option to rely on his legs and be less one-dimensional as we’ve seen through camp. Notable trends: Winston showing marked improvement in his deeper throws, Hill consistently making throws in-stride.

Ian Book continues to creepily emulate Brees

Jul 31, 2021; Metairie, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) talks with quarterback Ian Book (16) and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael during a New Orleans Saints training camp session at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The matching birthmarks are eerie. The Notre Dame connection compounds the weirdness. But for a two-pony quarterback race, Book is quietly demanding attention by the day. Perhaps Hill and Winston have developed enough rapport with quarterback coach Ronald Curry and understanding of the playbook to spend less time going over mental reps. It’s been slightly disappointing to watch neither of them really “seize” this opportunity – be it through play, determination, or a combination best displayed by Drew Brees. Meanwhile, I’ve seen Ian Book obsessively return to Curry’s hip to go over mental reps after every drill ad nauseum. I’ve seen Book track down receivers after both positive and negative plays; he’s re-ran several on his own volition after the drills die down. Then he’s back with Curry, and later poking into Trevor Siemian’s powwow with Curry. It’s hard to ignore the intangibles and character of Book displayed thus far. My biggest question heading into the preseason: what if no one “wins” the quarterback competition? I can’t honestly say who the team should go with if it remains 50-50. If you ask me, there’s a necessary point where Book enters this conversation should neither Hill nor Winston turn their flashes into a consistent flame.

Pass Breakup University has star pupils

New Orleans Saints cornerback Brian Poole (33) makes a one-handed catch during NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

The secondary and defensive play overall has been the standout of training camp by a large margin; the amount of pass breakups has been promising. But today’s camp with officials in attendance was critical in terms of validation for the markedly physical unit. Several PBUs were had by Ken Crawley, Paulson Adebo and C.J. Gardner-Johnson – not many drew flags. Crawley has just been a standout in coverage and his ability to disrupt plays. He had two pass breakups and an interception against Hill alone. He’s lined up at CB2 opposite Lattimore consistently through camp, and an entire week went by before Crawley allowed a single catch. The only thing more impressive than Crawley’s ascension has been the abrupt dominance of rookie Paulson Adebo. Adebo has the size; his mental game slipped a bit in his 2019 season. It was good to see him tested against Chris Hogan in 1-on-1 drills and hang tight in his coverage despite Hogan’s repeated stutter steps. Despite Hogan making the catch, Adebo followed up with a PBU against Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Harris burned him a bit with his speed in his next matchup, giving Trevor Siemian a deep completion. He then locked down Alvin Kamara in tight coverage for an incompletion, albeit slightly overthrown. It’s not about whether you get beat, it’s when you get beat and how you subsequently respond. This was an area Adebo worked on in his offseason training last season. He’s thus far responded in a way that demands some time in first-team reps. Yet again, I spotted Adebo off to the side working on his footwork to a near-obsessive degree. Ultimately, we’re reaching a point of critical mass that can’t really be dissected without the preseason. The quarterback battle simply won’t separate under training camp conditions at this stage, and the receivers and defensive backs are too familiar at this point to illuminate either position group’s true prowess. Near-interceptions are much more glaring when there’s no pressure or genuinely physical coverage, and both quarterbacks could do well with some adversity thrown at them. An incompletion in the seventh pass of 11-on-11 drills does not tell the same story as a third-down underthrow. Neither do the promising plays award due enough dividends to inspire legitimate confidence under center.

