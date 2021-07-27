Saints training camp: Long shots, roster locks, and tight ends on the bubble

Few positions saw as much turnover this offseason for the New Orleans Saints as tight end. Both of the team’s co-starters — Jared Cook and Josh Hill — were released as salary cap cuts earlier this year, opening up a combined 825 snaps on offense and 70 targets in the passing game. That’s a huge void to fill, and while the Saints like their options as-is, they’re making a big bet on an unproven second-year pro to accomplish their goals. Here is how the depth chart shakes out going into training camp:

Roster locks

Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett All eyes are on Trautman, who had a strong rookie year as a blocker while making few contributions in the passing game (just 15 receptions for 171 receiving yards). His workload might triple in 2021. Vannett was a priority free agent signing once the Broncos cut him, and he figures to get Josh Hill's old blocking-specialist role. Both of these spots are safe.

On the bubble

Garrett Griffin Griffin should be seen as the favorite to round out the rotation. He's been on the practice squad for several years learning the system, showing enough flashes in the passing game to warrant a further look. While the Saints typically carry three tight ends on the roster, that doesn't promise Griffin anything. He'll have to outwork his competition in training camp to stick around.

Long shots

Ethan Wolf, Dylan Soehner This is where it gets interesting, or as interesting as the battle for a third tight end spot can be. Wolf showed up late last year and immediately pushed Tommy Stevens off the practice squad as a developmental project; let's see if he's learned enough to compete this summer. Soehner should offer quality competition as an undrafted pickup, but his ceiling is probably taking Wolf's spot on the practice squad.

1

1