Saints trade with Texans at No. 13 in latest Pro Football Focus mock

Remember when Texans Wire suggested Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio trade with the New Orleans Saints, sending the No. 13 overall pick in Round 1 to the NFC South club?

The idea at least gaining steam throughout the rest of the sports world. According to Brad Spielberger from Pro Football Focus, this exact trade scenario is enacted to give Houston some extra firepower throughout the draft.

New Orleans uses their new positioning to take Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross. Houston uses their No. 16 overall selection to take Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

After a trade down with the Saints, the Texans can still land one of the freakiest prospects the NFL has ever seen in Davis, who is the exact type of space-eating defensive lineman that Lovie Smith would love to get his hands on in Houston. Here, the Texanssmartly accumulate more draft capital and perhaps still pull this off. However, if they fear Baltimore will pounce with pick No. 14, they could also stay at No. 13 and take Davis.

Round 1 would be a bit of a snoozer for Texans fans who wanted flashy players on the first day of the draft. The Texans use their No. 3 overall pick to take guard-tackle Ikem Ekwonu from NC State.

Tackle Laremy Tunsil has just two years remaining on his contract, and Houston’s 2019 first-round offensive lineman Tytus Howard has been shuffled all over the line during his first three seasons. The Texans clearly want to give 2021 third-round quarterback Davis Mills a real shot at becoming their next franchise quarterback after extending wide receiver Brandin Cooks for two more years at just under $40 million. Adding a premier talent to their offensive line does just that.

The Texans could kick Ekwonu inside to play guard and keep Howard at tackle. Nevertheless such a Round 1 would bolster Houston’s trenches while giving them extra capital.

