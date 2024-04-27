Saints trade up in Round 2, pick Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Whew: the New Orleans Saints made a bold move in Round 2 of the 2024 NFL draft, trading up with the Green Bay Packers so they could select Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry at No. 41 overall.

The Saints are sending a fifth-round pick at No. 168 and a sixth rounder at No. 190 to Green Bay to facilitate this move. It’s a fascinating move. McKinstry was seen as a first-round lock for much of the pre-draft process but a Jones fracture in his foot hurt him in athletic testing. He still performed well enough for the Saints to not just pick him, but trade up to get him.

And this was a trade the Saints could afford. New Orleans still owns three picks in Round 5 and one other selection in Round 6, plus a seventh rounder. Stay tuned for more movement.

