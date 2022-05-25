Chris Olave should be a great compliment to this other former Ohio State receiver according to NFL analyst Brian Baldinger
See who NFL analyst Brian Baldinger things Chris Olave reminds him of. #GoBucks #Saints
The former Pro Bowl tight end will hand over the mic to Tom Brady when the legendary quarterback officially retires.
Here is the current QB depth chart for the Raiders
Rams owner Stan Kroenke doesn’t back away from his obligations. Unless he does. Although Cowboys owner Jerry Jones proclaimed last year that Kroenke is a “man of principle” who “doesn’t back away” at a time when reporting suggested that Kroenke was trying to back away from his promise to indemnify his partners regarding the litigation [more]
The former receiver once known as Ocho Cinco came up with Pro Bowl plan that NFL fans liked.
Two accusers of Browns QB Deshaun Watson appeared on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and viewers had plenty of thoughts.
Here's what Marshawn Lynch told Kevin Hart about it in a recent episode of Cold as Balls.
Sadly, a toxicology report on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins released this week shows that Haskins died like other promising young athletes, celebrities and everyday people: bad judgment in South Florida, party central.
Aqib Talib had a similar reaction as Broncos fans when Von Miller put his Colorado home up for sale.
Kaepernick will take the field Wednesday with Las Vegas, whose owner Mark Davis has expressed a willingness to bring him in for a look.
The Bears returned to the practice field for the second week of OTAs. Here's what we learned from Tuesday's practice:
It now appears to be a two-horse race for the consensus No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class.
Trey Lance took the practice field this week for the San Francisco 49ers in a far different state than his rookie campaign. The nagging finger injury that limited him all last season has healed, his knowledge of the offense has grown and he has emerged as a leader now that he is set to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as starting quarterback in San Francisco. “Last year I was swimming a little bit,” Lance said Tuesday following his second practice during this portion of the offseason for the Niners.
It sounded like the Eagles narrowly missed on adding Nick Foles heading into 2022, but now we have a different perspective on what happened. By Adam Hermann
Breaking down what North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson brings to the Green Bay Packers
James Washington was in a walking boot Wednesday and Jalen Tolbert spent the session working off to the side with the team's rehab staff. | From @ToddBrock24f7
ESPN has updated its SP+ Rankings for the upcoming college football season. You'll like where Ohio State has moved to. #GoBucks
While CeeDee Lamb is ascending to WR1, these two guys are going to be expected to shoulder more of the load. From @BenGrimaldi
Multiple NFL owners weren’t the only ones not thrilled with the $230 million, fully-guaranteed contract that the Browns gave to quarterback Deshaun Watson. Two of the persons accusing Watson of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions object to it as well. “It’s just like a big screw you,” plaintiff Ashley Solis tells Soledad O’Brien in [more]
D-Law is demanding change after the Uvalde shooting. Also, where does CeeDee Lamb rank among WRs, and changes from the spring meeting. | From @ToddBrock24f7
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Wednesday: