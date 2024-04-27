Saints trade up, nab Kool-Aid in 2nd round

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints traded up four spots in the second round, from 45 to 41 to select Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. The Saints sent three picks to Green Bay, #45 and #168 (5th round) and #190 (6th round) to the Packers.

McKinstry declared for the NFL draft after his junior season. He was a 1st team all SEC selection in 2022, and 2023.

He also returns kicks.

