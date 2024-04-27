Saints trade up, nab Kool-Aid in 2nd round
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Saints traded up four spots in the second round, from 45 to 41 to select Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry. The Saints sent three picks to Green Bay, #45 and #168 (5th round) and #190 (6th round) to the Packers.
McKinstry declared for the NFL draft after his junior season. He was a 1st team all SEC selection in 2022, and 2023.
He also returns kicks.
Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
After going 2nd in the NFL draft, Jayden Daniels is Washington’s latest quarterback of the future
St. Tammany Parish debris clean-up deadline approaching for residents
Uber Eats hit with class action lawsuit in Nevada over ‘imposter’ restaurants
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.