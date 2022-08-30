Saints trade DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to Eagles, swap draft picks

Full trade terms: 🏈Eagles receive safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and Saints’ 7th-round pick in 2025. 🏈Saints receive the Eagles’ 5th-round pick in 2023 and the worse of their two 6th-round picks in 2024. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

The New Orleans Saints are trading defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles, per multiple reports.

Both teams are swapping Day 3 draft picks in the deal, with the Saints getting a fifth-round pick in 2023 and a sixth-round pick in 2024, while the Eagles receive a seventh-round pick in 2025 along with Gardner-Johnson.

Still just 24 years old, Gardner-Johnson has been a valuable playmaker for the Saints. He’ll now have the opportunity to work out a long-term deal with the Eagles, bringing impressive versatility to their defensive backfield.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections heading into college football season

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire