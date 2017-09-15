Saints should trade Adrian Peterson

It may not be time for a divorce between the Saints and Adrian Peterson. But it’s definitely time for an annulment.

Peterson says he didn’t sign up for nine snaps per game. By agreeing to be one of multiple tailback options in a pass-based offense, however, he did.

And it was obvious from the get-go that Peterson wouldn’t be happy with his role. Some (me) thought Peterson took whatever he could get (no one else was knocking on the door at the time), hopeful that once the Saints saw what he could do, they’d make him the top option in the running game and give the offense the kind of balance that the Vikings had in 2009, when Peterson teamed up with Brett Favre.

The Saints, for their part, should have known that even if Peterson said all the right things in April, he’d feel differently about the situation come September. So the best move at this point could be to just call the whole thing off and move on.

That doesn’t mean the Saints should release Peterson. Instead, they should call the Cardinals or any other team that may need a tailback at this point of the season — or that may need one after Week Two.

The last thing the Saints should do is give in to Peterson and change his role. So if he’s not willing to embrace his job and do it, the Saints would be better off flipping him for a conditional seventh-round draft pick and asking someone else to take his snaps and carries.