Should the Saints trade up in the 2022 NFL draft in this scenario?

Everyone has their own mock draft these days, but recently, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer shared his take on the first dozen picks of the 2022 NFL draft based on what he has heard from sources around the league. And that tees up the New Orleans Saints for a really fascinating decision on the outside looking in, with three of the top-10 prospects from our Saints big board still available just three selections away from New Orleans’ top choice at No. 16.

Would you trade up to make sure you get one of those elite prospects? Or stand pat, cross your fingers, and hope one of them falls to you? With a second first-round pick hanging back at No. 19, the Saints have created some real flexibility for themselves. Let’s take a deeper look at this scenario and decide what the Saints should do with their selections if this were to happen:

Breer's mock draft

The best available prospects

Based off of our Saints big board, the following players from our top-15 are still available:

S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame (No. 6)

IOL Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (No. 8)

WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State (No. 10)

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah (No. 13)

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama (No. 14)

DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia (No. 15)

The teams ahead of the Saints

13. Houston Texans: Top needs at IOL, EDGE, S, and CB

14. Baltimore Ravens: Top needs at EDGE, CB, and IOL

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Top needs at CB, WR, and DT

What New Orleans should do

The Saints are three picks away, do they need to trade up to secure one of their top selections? Not in my book. I feel like the early run on prospects was not ideal for New Orleans, but not too much cause to worry.

Story continues

Charles Cross, the best pass protector in the draft, is a pipe-dream at No. 16 at this point, so that doesn’t really shake me too much if he were to go that early. Wide receiver Chris Olave going at No. 11 is either devastating or a cause for celebration, depending on who you ask. It now looks very likely that the Saints will get one of either Garrett Wilson or Jameson Williams at No.16 in Breer’s scenario, which is a major win, as they are the two highest-graded receivers in the class in my opinion.

With the teams selecting ahead of them, it is safe to assume that either the Texans or Eagles will take Kyle Hamilton, who is without a doubt the best player available. The best situation for Saints fans would be the Texans opting to address boundary corner or edge defender here and reach for someone, leaving the Eagles to take Hamilton and leave the Saints with their pick of wide receiver. Then again, Houston has a plethora of needs during their roster rebuild, and they could be willing trade partners with New Orleans in a move down to net more picks.

Should the Texans go with Hamilton, it is assumed that the Eagles will want Wilson to be their third-straight first round receiver after previously drafting DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor.

Either way Baltimore is not going to have as much of an impact, as they will most likely be addressing defensive line here. While the Saints do need an interior guy in this draft, it is something better suited for the second round than safety, receiver, or tackle.

The worst-case scenario here, is that the Saints end up with Trevor Penning, who is the best tackle available and No. 19 overall prospect on my big board. With the Saints guaranteed to walk out of this selection with one of Kyle Hamilton, Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, or Trevor Penning at No. 16, I think it would be best for them to preserve draft capital and sit put where they are. No trading up for me.

1

1