Saints told Antonio Brown not to bring an entourage; he brought an entourage

It remains to be seen what the Saints will do about receiver Antonio Brown, who visited the team on Friday. But to the extent that the Saints tested Brown with a pre-visit directive, Brown may have failed.

Jay Glazer of FOX reports that the Saints told Brown not to bring an entourage on Friday. And Brown, of course, brought an entourage.

It’s a simple question of whether Brown gets it. Time and again this year, he’s shown that he doesn’t. And that he’s simply not able to act on the advice that he continues to get regarding how he should conduct himself.

None of it matters unless and until the NFL clears Brown to return. The league has yet do that; chances are that the league won’t until the offseason.

Regardless, Brown seems to be holding out hope that he’ll get a chance in New Orleans. He recently tweeted “who dat,” as the Saints prepare to face the Panthers.