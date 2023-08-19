Saints tight end Jimmy Graham arrested after medical episode, team believes he may have experienced a seizure

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) runs through drills at the team's NFL football training camp in Metairie, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested in Southern California on Friday night after experiencing a medical episode, the team announced Saturday.

Graham was arrested after exhibiting erratic behavior, per TMZ. After being evaluated by a doctor, the Saints believe Graham experienced a seizure. Graham was released from the hospital Saturday morning and is already back with the Saints.

The Saints released a statement Saturday, which read:

"New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham experienced a medical episode last evening, which resulted in him becoming disoriented. He was taken into custody by local authorities and transported to a local hospital for evaluation for what Dr. John Amoss believes to be a likely seizure and spent the night under medical supervision and testing. Amoss met Graham at the hospital and is overseeing his care at this time. He was released this morning and is with the team as they continue preparations for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers."

Graham was reportedly arrested after police received a call about a suspicious person exhibiting erratic behavior. Officers discovered Graham wandering the streets. Police attempted to arrest Graham, who allegedly resisted.

Graham was reportedly arrested for "suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance and resisting, delaying and obstructing a police officer," per TMZ. Both are misdemeanors.

The Saints will play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. It's unclear if Graham will take part in that game.

This story will be updated.