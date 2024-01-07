Saints tied with Falcons 17-17 at halftime

The Saints are clinging to their playoff hopes. They need a win and some help.

The first part of that isn't coming easily.

New Orleans, which twice fell behind by a touchdown, is tied with Atlanta 17-17 at halftime. Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo kicked a 30-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

Atlanta's only route into the playoffs is a victory plus a Bucs loss, and Tampa Bay leads Carolina 6-0 at halftime.

The Falcons have outgained the Saints 251 to 203, but both teams scored on three of five possessions.

Desmond Ridder, who started for the injured Taylor Heinicke, is 14-of-16 for 231 yards and two touchdowns. He had a 15-yard touchdown throw to Jonnu Smith, and rookie running back Bijan Robinson went 71 yards on a pass from Ridder.

Robinson has six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown but only four carries for 13 yards. Scotty Miller has a 56-yard reception that set up a touchdown.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr is 14-of-18 for 136 yards and a touchdown, an 18-yard pass to A.T. Perry. Rookie running back Kendre Miller has seven carries for 38 yards and a touchdown, a nifty, 3-yard run.

Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell made four tackles and a sack in the first half, and his stop of Tysom Hill for a 1-yard loss on the goal line on third down with 58 seconds left kept the Saints to a field goal.