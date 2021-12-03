Saints tie Cowboys on Taysom Hill touchdown throw to Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Taysom Hill injured his throwing hand on the Saints’ third possession. He looked as good as new on the next drive.

Hill, who didn’t miss a snap, went 3-for-4 for 60 yards on a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

He threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Lil'Jordan Humphrey on a deep cross to tie the game 7-7. It was the first touchdown throw for Hill this season and the fifth of his career.

Hill also converted a third-and-eight with a 9-yard scramble in the drive.

Hill is 8-of-13 for 95 yards and a touchdown, and Humphrey has two catches for 49 yards and a score.

