Saints ticket prices plummet ahead of Week 14 Panthers game

Yikes. Ticket prices for Week 14’s game between the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers have plummeted, and it’s easy to understand why: the Saints are stuck in a three-game losing streak while hosting a one-win Panthers team. That’s after visiting Detroit Lions fans took over the lower bowl a week ago.

And that same Panthers team just scored twice as many points on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week (losing 21-18) as Derek Carr’s offense managed against that same Buccaneers defense earlier this season in a 26-9 defeat.

What’s more, the Saints have won just 8 games inside the Caesars Superdome since Drew Brees retired at the end of the 2020 season. They’re stuck with an underperforming quarterback, an unpopular head coach, and organizational leadership that’s rapidly burned through the good will they spent decades cultivating. They’re in a bad way, and even diehard fans will hesitate to spend hundreds of dollars on an unsatisfactory product.

So it’s little surprise that tickets are listed in the single digits on some resell platforms. At one point seats in the lower bowl behind the New Orleans benches were listed at $60 each. While it’s embarrassing to see so little fan interest, maybe this is the wakeup call Mickey Loomis and decision-makers at the top need to kickstart significant changes:

You can watch the Saints play the Panthers for $4 pic.twitter.com/x4ittsmGRu — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) December 10, 2023

You can sit 100 level behind the bench for 60 dollars at the Saints game… fees included on seat geek😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jrWNt1NeV9 — Dee❤💚🖤💛 (@SaintsSoulja) December 10, 2023

Nearly 1/3 of the seats in the Superdome is still for sale on SeatGeek right now. You think Mickey Loomis and the Saints executives might finally understand the message fans are trying to send them? Or will they still just call them poor? pic.twitter.com/h5U7A9ExBm — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) December 10, 2023

