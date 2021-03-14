BREAKING NEWS:

Drew Brees announces retirement from NFL

Saints thank Drew Brees on Twitter following retirement announcement

The New Orleans Saints thank quarterback Drew Brees on Twitter following the announcement of his retirement. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

    Brees retires as the man with more passing yards than anyone else in NFL history.

    Saints QB Drew Brees confirmed that he is retiring from the NFL after appearing in 305 games over the last 20 years. Brees owns the all-time record for career passing yards (80,358) and ranks 2nd-best in league history in TD passes (571) and completion percentage (67.7%). Brees was also named Most Valuable Player after winning Super Bowl XLIV for New Orleans. The impact Brees left on the Saints and the city of New Orleans is monumental and historic

