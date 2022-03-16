Saints tender DT Shy Tuttle, earn right of first refusal to other contract offers

Saints are tendering RFA defensive lineman Shy Tuttle one year $2,433,000, per @DrewJRosenhaus and @Kyle__Lincoln. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2022

Here’s a good move: ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints have issued a one-year contract tender to restricted free agent Shy Tuttle, paying him a fully-guaranteed $2.433 million for the 2022 season while giving the team a right of first refusal should another team make him a better offer.

For New Orleans, this keeps their second-best defensive tackle behind David Onyemata. Tuttle was the only other interior lineman active for all 11 games once Onyemata returned from his six-game suspension, averaging 29 snaps per game. For context, Onyemata led the team with 39 snaps per game across that span, with pending free agent Christian Ringo averaging 22 snaps per game (though he only played nine games). Backups Albert Huggins (21 snaps per game in five games) and Malcolm Roach (16 snaps per game in two games) rounded out the group.

But this doesn’t shut the door on a multiyear extension. The Saints have used this right-of-first-refusal tender before, matching a contract offer for tight end Josh Hill from the Chicago Bears while making an offer of their own to acquire Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith. They opted not to match an offer from the Baltimore Ravens for wide receiver Willie Snead after tendering him, too.

So if another team wants to set the market value for Tuttle and make him a long-term offer, the Saints could then choose whether they have the same valuation for the player. If they do, they can match that offer and keep Tuttle in New Orleans. If they don’t, they can allow him to leave but they won’t receive any sort of compensation beyond minor salary cap relief with that $2.433 million hit coming off the books.

Tuttle is a solid player. He probably shouldn’t be starting for New Orleans, but he’s carved out a role for himself as a rotational player who can make an impact on both running and passing downs. They’ve won games with him starting next to Onyemata before and could do it again. Let’s see if they add a high-end starter this offseason or prefer to keep Tuttle in a big spot.

