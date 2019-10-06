Saints, Teddy Bridgewater strafe the Bucs

Teddy Bridgewater has a few more weeks to be the Saints’ starting quarterback.

And he’s finally looking like something other than an interim.

The Saints (4-1) took a 31-24 win over the Buccaneers, and Bridgewater went from being a passenger to a guy driving the car for a change.

He was 25-of-33 for 314 yards and four touchdowns, and found a consistent connection with wide receiver Michael Thomas throughout the day.

Previously, Bridgewater was competent but not outstanding in relief of Drew Brees, taking safe passes and relying on their defense (believe it or not) to carry him through. But against the Bucs, he was taking shots downfield, and was an active participant in the offense.

Thomas had 11 catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns, in his latest outburst against the division rivals.

A week after dropping 55 points on the Rams, the Bucs (2-3) weren’t able to replicate their recent offensive output. Jameis Winston threw for just 204 yards, and Mike Evans was negated by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Evans didn’t have a catch, and the Bucs offense lacked rhythm all day.

That was as much about an improved Saints defense as their own mistakes, as Winston didn’t turn it over, but didn’t do much else of note either.