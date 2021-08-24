Saints TE Nick Vannett getting MRI on knee injury

The Saints may have to make some moves to shore up their tight end position after Monday night’s game.

Two players went down with injuries during the matchup with the Jaguars. Adam Trautman had to be carted off with a lower leg injury during the game and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Nick Vannett is having an MRI after injuring his knee.

Trautman and Vannett are the top two players on the depth chart in New Orleans, so an extended absence for either player would be a blow. If both are down, the Saints will almost certainly be shopping for additions.

Garrett Griffin, Ethan Wolf and Juwan Johnson are the other tight ends on the roster.

