Saints TE Josh Hill (concussion) ruled out late vs. 49ers

John Sigler
·1 min read

The hits keep coming for the New Orleans Saints. After ruling out receiver Tre’Quan Smith earlier with a concussion and announcing that quarterback Drew Brees was questionable to return with a ribs injury, the Saints added that starting tight end Josh Hill is also out for the game while going through league concussion protocol.

It’s a big loss. Last year, Saints coach Sean Payton had to make some big adjustments to his playsheet when Hill was concussed in a game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Afterwards, he characterized the loss as, “Like losing your front door. All of a sudden there are 58 plays on the call sheet and he was involved in a lot of them, so we spent a lot of time trying to re-personnel group some of our plays — which ones we still want to run and which ones can we not run.”

Fortunately, the Saints have a fill-in at the ready in rookie draft pick Adam Trautman. Trautman caught his first career touchdown pass last week and could help handle some of Hill’s responsibilities, as could veteran pass-catching specialist Jared Cook. Hopefully this isn’t a major injury for Hill.

List

Midseason Saints progress report: Grading offense, defense, special teams

Latest Stories