Saints can’t finish rally in loss at Indianapolis

The St. Paul Saints trailed early Thursday while facing one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, right-hander Paul Skenes. St. Paul was down 1-0 after the first inning and 4-0 before rallying in the seventh in a 6-5 road loss to Indianapolis.

Skenes dominated again, tallying eight strikeouts in 3 1/3 scoreless. He gave up one hit and two walks.

With Skenes out, the Saints started to chip away at the deficit.

Matt Wallner beat out an infield single for an RBI in the seventh. Malcom Nunez and Gilberto Celestino had RBI singles in the eighth.

In the ninth, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. plated a run with a sacrifice fly and Wallner followed with a three-run homer.

Joe Gunkel (0-2) took the loss for St. Paul, giving up two runs in four innings.

Related Articles