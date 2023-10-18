All Saints survives 2nd-set slip up to reach district title game plus all Polk results

LAKELAND — All Saints had a slight hiccup in the second set when it couldn't maintain its strong start, but otherwise, the Saints' focus, which is to win a district title, never wavered.

The third-seeded Saints rebounded from their second-set setback an defeated No. 2 Bayshore Christian, 25-12, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, in the semifinals of the Class 2A, District 10 volleyball tournament at All Saints.

Because of problems with the lights in the All Saints gymnasium, the start of the All Saints-Bayshore Christian semifinal was delayed nearly 90 minutes, so the second semifinal match between No. 1 Tampa Bay Heat and No. 4 Sports Leadership & Management was rescheduled for Wednesday night.

All Saints (15-8) will play the winner for the district title at 7 p.m. The Saints are looking for their first district title since 2015 when they went 21-3 under current Lakeland coach Dayna Sechrest.

"I'm excited," All Saints coach Michael Zavalos said. "The Heat knocked up out of the playoffs last season, so I'm excited about it. We're looking forward to it."

Win or lose, All Saints has a good shot of making the playoffs. The Saints are seeded ninth, but Bayshore Christian was No. 8. Even if the Saints lose on Thursday, they could easily move into the top eight. Whatever happens, it will be good experience for all the returning players next season. All Saints loses just two seniors from this squad.

"We're still a young team," Zavalos said. "We're still building."

All Saints' formula for success starts with the one-two punch of outside hitters Addie Lenderman and Leah Robles, and the duo did not let down. Lenderman finished with 14 kills and five digs, while Robles led with 16 kills and added 18 digs and two aces."Addie Lenderman and Leah Robles, that has been phenomenal," Zavala's said. "When you add in Paigne (Lenderman) with the setting and you've got Aubree (Hummel) and and Alainah (Alford), our defense has been our has been outstanding."

Robles came up with clutch kills in the final two sets to stop Bayshore Christian rallies that allowed All Saints to maintain the lead.

"That's the good thing about Leah," Zavalos said. "She's able to hit lines, she's able to hit cross."

After winning the first set handily and leading the second early, All Saints faltered in the second set. The Saints' mistakes let Bayshore Christian back in the match, then Bayshore Christian finished strong.

The Saints didn't let the setback linger as they started the final two sets strong, forcing Bayshore to try to rally both times.

"I just told them to keep their energy up," Zavala's said. "It's about keep energy up and limit our mental mistakes. At the end of the day, we've got a great group of talented athletes. If they all can play as one, they're unstoppable."

All Saints got contributions throughout its lineup. Paige Lenderman added 11 aces and 41 assists. Abbi Dicks had six kills and nine digs, Hummel had 33 digs and four aces, Alford had 11 digs, and Avery Hummel had four kills, and three digs.

Around the Polk County

Class 7A, District 10: Winter Haven had little trouble advancing in the semifinals by sweeping Plant City, 25-15, 25-11, 25-8, while No. 3 seed George Jenkins knocked off No. 2 Strawberry Crest, 29-27, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23. Winter Haven will host George Jenkins at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the championship match.

Class 6A, District 7: Lakeland defeated Lake Gibson in straight set, 25-21, 28-26, 25-18, in one semifinal matchup, and in a five-set thriller, No. 4 seed St. Cloud upset top-seeded Bartow, 16-25, 25-27, 25-23, 25-23, 15-8. St. Cloud will lay at Lakeland at 7 p.m. on Thursday for the district title.

Class 5A, District 6: No. 3 seed Lake Wales defeated Davenport, 25-18, 24-26, 25-23, 27-25 in one semifinal match, and Gateway defeated Lake Region, 25-13, 25-13, 25-10. Lake Wales will travel to play Gateway at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Kissimmee for the district title.

Class 4A, District 10: McKeel dominated Avon Park, 25-8, 25-8, 25-15, and Lake Placid defeated Arcadia DeSoto, 27-25, 25-19, 25-23. McKeel will host Lake Placid at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday for the district title.

