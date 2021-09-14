Saints surge in Week 2 NFL power rankings after thrashing Green Bay

"Last Week: 18

Week 1 Result: Won vs. Green Bay 38-3

No playoff team from last year was facing more questions entering 2021 than the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints are breaking in a new quarterback in Jameis Winston. Their top wide receiver (Michael Thomas) is out indefinitely with an ankle injury. Things didn't look good for a Week 1 showdown with a Green Bay Packers team that went 13-3 in each of the past two seasons.

So of course, the Saints pounded the snot out of Green Bay.

Winston completed 70 percent of his passes and threw for five touchdowns. Defensively, the Saints held the Packers to only 229 total yards and forced three turnovers.

It was the most surprising outcome of Week 1, without question."