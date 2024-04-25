All Saints student-athletes Abby Hahn and Carson Wright sign to play at the collegiate level

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Two All Saints Episcopal School student-athletes signed to continue their playing careers at the college level on Wednesday at Brookshire Gym.

Abby Hahn put the pen to paper as she signed to play volleyball at Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Carson Wright signed to continue his baseball career at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview.

Both Hahn and Wright transferred to All Saints in high school and credited the school with their development academically and athletically.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.