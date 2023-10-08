Saints stretch lead over Patriots to 21-0

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick suffered the biggest loss of his career in Dallas last Sunday, but the record might fall if his team doesn't get its act together this Sunday.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr hit wide receiver Chris Olave with a five-yard touchdown pass with over 10 minutes to play in the first half and the Saints now lead 21-0 at Gillette Stadium. It's the most points the Saints have scored since Week 15 last season.

Per CBS, it's the first time the Patriots have been down by 21 points in back-to-back games since 1996.

Carr is now 8-of-11 for 109 yards and Alvin Kamara has run for 36 yards and a touchdown. The fast start comes a week after Kamara said the team needed to have some tough conversations about their offense in the wake of a loss to the Buccaneers.

Tough conversations may be needed in a number of areas for the Patriots if this game continues along the current track. Their bid to change their fortunes will unfold without wide receiver Demario Douglas as the rookie has been taken inside to be evaluated for a concussion.