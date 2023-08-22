Saints stock watch: Who’s rising, who’s falling after Week 2 Chargers win

The New Orleans Saints have one more week of preseason action remaining and are looking to end with a perfect 3-0 record. Before moving forward, let’s take a look back on Sunday’s game versus the Los Angeles Chargers. The Saints came out of the matchup victorious. Within the matchup, there were some standout players for good and bad reasons.

Let’s break down the players who rose their stock and the players who dropped their stock with their performance in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

Riser: LB Jaylon Smith

Smith showed why the Saints picked him up in free agency. He showed the technique and explosiveness to answer the questions about linebacker depth. Sunday’s performance moved Smith to the front runner at backup linebacker. Not only that, Smith’s stock has risen to someone who could fight for a few snaps on a weekly basis.

If there was anyone who may have cost himself a roster spot on Sunday, it was Bryan Edwards. He had a bad game. It happens, but it’s the things he did wrong. Edwards had two penalties that cost the Saints touchdowns on the same drive. He also didn’t counteract these mistakes with any catches of his own.

Riser: DT Khalen Saunders

Saunders’ stock didn’t necessarily rise in this game, he’s already a starter on the team, but the fanbase’s confidence should be on the rise. Saunders has had some really good moments over the last two weeks. After Easton Stick was chased out of the pocket, Saunders applied the rush that made him throw an incompletion and force a field goal. Combine that with some plays in the running game, fans should be more confident in the defensive tackle position.

It would be nice to see Foskey make a play that creates excitement. It doesn’t feel like that has happened through training camp or two weeks of preseason. This isn’t to label him a bust, disappointment or anything of the sort. The good thing for Foskey compared to past drafted defensive ends is he doesn’t need to contribute immediately. He likely won’t be higher than the fifth defensive end in the rotation. Still, it’d be nice to see a sack or two before the summer is over.

Lalos absolutely took over late in this game and had three sacks on the final drive alone. Lalos showcased a great motor and a skill set refined in the XFL. Lalos likely still ends up on the practice squad for the Saints because that position is so deep, but Lalos’ late game dominance could be remembered if the Saints need to call someone up due to injury.

Faller: Offensive line depth

The truth is if multiple starting offensive linemen go down on most teams, that unit is in trouble. The Saints are no exception. That is still no excuse for not trying to improve your depth, which the Saints need to do. The offensive line performed better in the run game at times than last week, but it wasn’t consistent. The Saints should be looking to add another offensive lineman to the mix for depth purposes.

