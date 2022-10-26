Saints sticking with Andy Dalton as starting QB, Jameis Winston is healthy

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton will start for the team’s Sunday matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday. Allen confirmed that Jameis Winston is healthy and "we're going to continue with Andy.”

Allen says this is "an offensive decision," and Dalton will remain in the starting role for the Saints (2-5) as long as he's playing well.

Winston started three games this season and went 1-2. Averaging 286 passing yards per game, he threw four touchdowns and five interceptions. After Week 1, Winston was was vocal about his pain as he dealt with an ankle injury and lingering pain from four back fractures. New Orleans eventually made the switch to Dalton as Winston's issues lingered.

Dalton has started the past four games for the Saints. He was 1-3 in those starts, throwing for 946 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. Regarding placing Winston back in the starting position, Allen said there is "no need to upset the apple cart."

The Saints signed quarterback Andy Dalton in March. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Andy Dalton's journey to the Saints

The Saints signed Dalton to a one-year, $3 million contract in March. He spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals who drafted him in 2011 and released him a week after drafting Joe Burrow in 2020. Dalton was then signed by the Dallas Cowboys to backup Dak Prescott, and stepped up to several starts after Prescott sustained a season-ending injury. In 2021, he was signed by the Chicago Bears and saw multiple starts again due to quarterback injuries.

Now, the veteran quarterback finds himself with more potential starts for New Orleans.