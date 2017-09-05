Saints stick with co-starters at running back on Week One depth chart

The Saints released a depth chart for their Monday night opener against the Vikings and they aren’t veering from their preseason approach of listing two running backs as members of the first team.

Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson are both listed as starters with rookie Alvin Kamara occupying the second rung. That fits with the way the Saints have talked about their backfield alignment since signing Peterson in the spring, although what that will mean for the way the backs are actually used will remain anybody’s guess until the Saints actually roll out their offense on Monday.

Both Ingram and Peterson are set to play on Monday, but that’s not the case for left tackle Terron Armstead. That didn’t stop the team from listing Armstead with the starting lineup, however.

The Saints opted to put Armstead on the 53-man roster rather than leaving him on the PUP list as he recovers from shoulder surgery, which suggests that he’ll be on the field at some point in the first six weeks of the season. Until then, first-round pick Ryan Ramczyk will be running with the first team.