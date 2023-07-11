Saints stick with Bryan Bresee in way-too-soon 2023 draft do-over

The New Orleans Saints made the right call selecting Bryan Bresee in the 2023 NFL draft a few months ago. Bleacher Report’s way-too-soon draft do-over reaffirmed this notion. Though some teams had their final decision second-guessed or their actual draft pick already selected, the Saints sat at No. 29 with Bresee still on the board and picked him again. Here’s what Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder wrote of the pick:

“The New Orleans Saints pass rush took a hit during free agency this offseason as edge defender Marcus Davenport and defensive tackle David Onyemata signed elsewhere. Those two combined for 44.5 sacks during their time in The Big Easy, hence why the Saints drafted Bryan Bresee and Isaiah Foskey with their first two picks of the draft.”

Holder hit the nail right on the head. The needs along the defensive line were too apparent to pass up and the late first-round was a good spot for defensive tackles. You could make an argument for Mazi Smith or Calijah Kancey in favor of Bresee based on your own preference. Just like in April, those players were selected before the Saints were on the clock.

Outside linebacker Nolan Smith was selected two picks later, but he likely wasn’t a first-round prospect in the Saints office due to his frame. When you factor in draft position and position of need, Bresee was, and still is, the right choice at No. 29 for New Orleans.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire