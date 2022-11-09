Saints-Steelers: 5 prop bets for Sunday’s game

The New Orleans Saints (3-6) will face the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-6) in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season.

New Orleans is a 2.5-point road favorite against Pittsburgh, according to Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is set for 40.5.

Saints Wire presents five proposition bets for Sunday’s Saints-Steelers game.

Saints at Steelers: Who wins Week 10?

[pickup_prop id=”29746″>

O/U: 41.5 total points in Saints-Steelers?

[pickup_prop id=”29747″>

Dalton vs. Pickett: More total yards in Week 10?

[pickup_prop id=”29748″>

Kamara vs. Harris: More rushing yards in Week 10?

[pickup_prop id=”29749″>

O/U: 5.5 Olave catches vs. Steelers?

[pickup_prop id=”29750″>

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire