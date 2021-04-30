Saints stay put, take Payton Turner at No. 28

Multiple reports tabbed the Saints as a team looking to move up the draft board during Thursday’s first round, but the NFC South side didn’t make any moves.

New Orleans stayed put at No. 28 and they used that selection to take defensive end Payton Turner.

Turner comes to the Saints after four years at the University of Houston and he recorded 114 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and an interception during his time at the school. He will join 2018 first-round pick Marcus Davenport, who had his fifth-year option exercised this week, on the edges of the defense.

The chatter regarding the Saints’ potential move up the board had them targeting a cornerback. With Turner coming on board, they’ll have to find help at that spot later in the draft.

