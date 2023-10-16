Saints stay alive in a historic day for losses in the NFC South

Yuck. There isn’t much solace for New Orleans Saints fans to take from Sunday’s loss, but like it or not: they’re still alive in the division title race. It was a historic day for losses in the NFC South as all four teams lost on the same day for the first time.

Sure, the Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have all lost in the same week — it’s happened three times since the division was formed in 2002, per sports research consultant Drew Porche. But all four teams have never taken a loss on the same day in 22 years, at least until now.

So here’s the updated standings and forecasts for each team in the NFC South after Week 6’s wave of disappointment:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)

Point differential: +2

Next opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

Atlanta Falcons (3-3)

Point differential: -21

Next opponent: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)

New Orleans Saints (3-3)

Point differential: +13

Next opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)

Carolina Panthers (0-6)

Point differential: -74

Next opponent: at Chicago Bears (1-5)

