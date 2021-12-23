Saints to start Ian Book vs. Dolphins with Taysom Hill going on COVID-19 reserve

The Saints will have yet another new starter at quarterback this week when they face the Dolphins on Monday night. According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Saints will start rookie Ian Book against Miami in Week 16.

Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill are both being placed on COVID-19 reserve and it appears neither player will be available against the Dolphins – despite the game being played on Monday night.

Book will be the Saints’ fourth different starting quarterback this season, with Siemian, Hill and Jameis Winston being the other three.

The #Saints are starting Ian Book this weekend, per me and @TomPelissero. With Trevor Siemian out, Taysom Hill is going on the COVID-19 reserve list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2021

Book is a fourth-round rookie out of Notre Dame but he has yet to throw a regular-season pass in the NFL. In college, he threw for 8,948 yards and 72 touchdown passes with 20 interceptions, completing 63.8% of his passes.

At 7-7, the Saints are currently ninth in the NFC, so they need every win they can get the rest of the way. Starting their fourth-string quarterback against a surging Dolphins team certainly won’t help the cause.

List