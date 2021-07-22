The Saints’ stadium is still the Superdome, but this season it’s getting a new name.

The Saints will play at the Caesars Superdome after the Louisiana state legislature’s Joint Budget Committee approved a 20-year contract to name the stadium after Caesars, according to Amie Just of the Times-Picayune.

For the last 10 years the stadium has been known as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but the contract with Mercedes-Benz expired last week. Caesars had been expected to get the naming-rights contract for months, and it became official today.

The Saints’ lease at the stadium gives the team the naming rights, so the money Caesars pays will go to the team. The Saints have said they will dedicate all of that money to stadium improvements.

As a gambling company, Caesars once would have been unable to do business with the NFL. But in recent years the league has embraced legal sports gambling, and Caesars also has a contract to be the league’s official casino partner.

In addition to the Saints, the Superdome plays host to major events in college football and other sports, and it will host its eighth Super Bowl in February of 2025.

Saints’ stadium now called the Caesars Superdome originally appeared on Pro Football Talk