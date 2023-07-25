Saints stack OL depth, sign former Cardinals guard Max Garcia

The New Orleans Saints continue to bring in more offensive line depth, this time signing former Arizona Cardinals lineman Max Garcia, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Garcia has proven to be a versatile piece across the offensive line. According to Pro Football Focus charting, in his pro career Garcia has spent 2,930 snaps at left guard, 992 reps at right guard and taken 297 reps at center. Along the way he’s he allowed 17 sacks and accrued 22 penalties in 4,237 career snaps (2,646 of them in pass protection).

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Garcia has been in the league since 2015 when he was drafted by the the Denver Broncos in the fourth round out of Florida. He was a member of the team that won Super Bowl 50, in a rotational role.

This news comes after the Saints brought former LSU Tiger and Washington Commanders guard Trai Turner in as well. It’s clear that the Saints are trying to bring some competition and improve the depth on the interior of the line as training camp gets started.

More!

Jimmy Graham reveals his New Orleans Saints jersey number in message to fans

Breaking: New Orleans Saints sign Jimmy Graham to a one-year deal

Saints add more competition, sign former Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire