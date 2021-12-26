Saints ST coordinator Darren Rizzi likely out Monday due to COVID protocols

The Saints did not have any more members of their active roster go on the COVID-19 reserve list on Sunday, but there are more members of the organization who will be unavailable for Monday night’s game against the Dolphins.

Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is not expected to be with the team at the Superdome due to COVID protocols. The Saints said that other members of the coaching staff will take his responsibilities with assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano likely to be at the top of that list.

The Saints also announced that three members of the practice squad — offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, defensive back KeiVarae Russell, and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach — have been placed on COVID reserve. They will not be candidates to get elevated as replacements for the 16 active roster players currently on the list.

In addition to those moves, the Saints also put kick returner Deonte Harris on the reserve list. Harris was already out for Monday because he is serving the final game of a three-game suspension.

