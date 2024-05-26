Saints spoil Urchins' three-peat bid

PEARL – St. Andrew’s is back on top.

The Saints dethroned two-time reigning state champ East Union on Saturday, taking a 9-4 win in Game 3 of the Class 2A finals at Trustmark Park. It’s the sixth state title for St. Andrew’s and first since 2018.

“Game 3s are awesome,” St. Andrew’s coach Mark Fanning said. “Game 3s are heartbreak, Game 3s are glory. It’s a lot of fun, but we know the pressure involved in Game 3s.”

The Saints (32-7) were trying to do what they couldn’t in Game 1 – beat East Union ace Landon Harmon. Pitching on three days’ rest, the junior lasted five innings and threw 103 pitches.

The game was tied when Harmon was pulled, and St. Andrew’s pounced. They scored five runs in the sixth to take an 8-3 lead.

Stone Myrick drove in the first run with a sac fly, and then a pair of bases-load walks scored two more. Blake Bell capped the inning with a two-run single.

“We believe that if we can get the score even or keep it close, we can win,” Fanning said.

East Union was in control early, taking a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Drew Hollimon doubled home two runs and then scored on Harmon’s single.

Harmon, who tossed a shutout in Game 1, allowed only one hit through the first four frames. But trouble found him in the fifth.

Justin Word slapped an RBI single to get the Saints on the board. The Urchins nearly escaped the inning without further harm when third baseman Luke Elder appeared to tag out a baserunner for the final out. But the umpire ruled the runner safe, and it went down as an RBI single for Friend Walker.

John William Walker followed with an RBI infield single to tie the game.

When asked about his thoughts on the safe call at third, East Union coach Jamie Russell said, “I’d better not say.”

East Union (25-7) never could respond offensively. St. Andrew’s reliever Witt Blackard (3-2) entered in the fourth inning and shut down a potential Urchin rally. The senior finished out the game, allowing one run on three hits.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: St. Andrew’s sent 10 batters to the plate in the sixth.

Big Stat: Harmon and Elder, who came on in relief and took the loss, walked a combined six batters.

Coach Speak: “We knew it was going to be a battle. It’s Game 3 of the state championship. We didn’t get it done, and they did.” – Russell