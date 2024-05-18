Saints split a pair of 4-2 games with Omaha after Friday postponement

After Friday’s rain forced a postponement in St. Paul, the Saints beat Omaha 4-2 on Saturday in the continuation of Friday’s game before falling by the same 4-2 score in the regularly scheduled game.

Michael Helman had a pair of homers for the Saints, one that made a difference in the first game and one that wasn’t enough in the second.

After David Festa allowed two runs in four innings before Friday’s rain, the bullpen took over with Ronny Henriquez, Scott Blewett (1-2) and Jorge Alcala combining for five scoreless innings in the victory. Alcala secured his first save of the season for St. Paul.

A 4-all game was turned in the eighth inning as Helman hit a two-run homer off Omaha’s Colin Selby. Tony Kemp had hit a two-run homer for the Saints a day earlier.

On Royce Lewis bobblehead-giveaway day in St. Paul, with the sun shining, the Saints couldn’t keep the momentum. The aptly named Storm Chasers scored three runs in the second inning on the way to the win.

Caleb Baragar (0-1) started the second game for St. Paul and allowed three runs — one earned — in 3 2/3 innings.

Helman had two hits in the second game, including his seventh homer of the season. Down 3-0, Chris Williams homered in the second and Helman followed with another solo shot in the third.

Omaha stopped any comeback and Nick Loftin homered for the Storm Chasers in the seventh.

Matt Wallner walked twice and stole a base for St. Paul.

The Saints host the finale of the six-game series at 2:07 p.m. today.

Related Articles