The Saints snapped Davante Adams’ streak of 81 games with multiple catches

Talk about an uncharacteristic stat line. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams only caught one pass to gain 3 yards in his team’s loss to the New Orleans Saints, having been targeted five times. Per CBS Sports researching, this ended an impressive streak of 81 games in which Adams caught multiple passes.

Per charting from Pro Football Focus, Adams was thrown to three times while guarded by rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor — failing to catch any of those passes, dropping one of them. Second-year corner Paulson Adebo also broke up a pass sent Adams’ way, and his lone reception came with Chris Harris Jr. covering him. And Adams didn’t gain enough yards on that play to convert a first down.

It was about as impressive a day as you’ll see from a secondary, to say nothing of the Saints playing without their best cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Taylor, Adebo, and their teammates deserve a lot of credit for taking care of business against one of the best receivers in the NFL. Now let’s see if they can sustain it.

