Saints snap counts, Week 10: Kwon Alexander plays early and often

Injuries took a toll on the New Orleans Saints during their Week 10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, but they were able to overcome it thanks to a quality depth chart and effective execution in all three of the game’s phases (after some early goofs and gaffes, of course). Here’s how snaps were distributed on Sunday:

Offensive backfield

RB Alvin Kamara, 39 (66%)

QB Jameis Winston, 34 (58%)

RB Latavius Murray, 24 (41%)

QB Taysom Hill, 22 (37%)

QB Drew Brees, 20 (34%)

FB Michael Burton, 15 (25%)

When was the last time Kamara played more often than the quarterbacks? He was integral to the win, scoring all three of the Saints’ touchdowns and rarely leaving the field. Beyond him, though, Hill saw his most work on offense on the year so far, though he played 22 or more snaps in three different games last season. And Murray deserves some credit by continuing to make the most of his touches. He deserves more opportunities, but it’s difficult to take away from Kamara when he is also playing so well. It’s a great problem to have.

Skills positions

WR Michael Thomas, 46 (78%)

WR Emmanuel Sanders, 34 (58%)

TE Adam Trautman, 27 (46%)

WR Deonte Harris, 21 (36%)

TE Jared Cook, 21 (36%)

WR Tre’Quan Smith, 16 (27%)

TE Josh Hill, 9 (15%)

WR Marquez Callaway, 6 (10%)

Thomas led the group with 7 targets in the passing game, but he only caught 2 of them as Winston struggled to put the ball where he could have a real chance at it. Hill was pulled early and put into the NFL concussion protocol, and while the immediate result was more snaps for Trautman, we saw the Saints roll with an extra offensive lineman rather than more blocking reps for Cook. If Smith misses extended time while he also goes through concussion protocol, Callaway is a logical fit to step in for him on running downs and in play-action situations. The rookie has done his job blocking out on the perimeter.

Offensive line

C Erik McCoy, 59 (100%)

T Terron Armstead, 59 (100%)

T Ryan Ramczyk, 59 (100%)

G Cesar Ruiz, 59 (100%)

G Andrus Peat, 52 (88%)

T James Hurst, 20 (34%)

G Nick Easton, 7 (12%)

It was a bad game for Ruiz, who was dismantled on the sack (nullified by a bogus roughing the passer penalty) that injured Brees. He’s learning on the job and has been rotating in and out with Easton, but this ugly performance might force the Saints to bump him down in the pecking order until he’s settled in better. Hurst got a lot of action in overloaded sets as a sixth blocker and declared-eligible receiver, which makes sense given how often -- and how successfully -- the Saints were running the football with Murray and Taysom Hill late in the game.

Special teams

LB Craig Robertson, 22 (79%)

SS J.T. Gray, 22 (79%)

LB Kaden Elliss, 18 (64%)

CB Patrick Robinson, 16 (57%)

LB Zack Baun, 16 (57%)

WR Marquez Callaway, 14 (50%)

LB Alex Anzalone, 14 (50%)

RB Ty Montgomery, 14 (50%)

Many, many more players got on the field in the kicking game but this is the group that saw more than half those snaps, and it’s who any new fringe additions (rookies and veteran free agents) would have to displace in training camp next year to stick around. Deonte Harris had a tough time of it on punts (losing two yards on his two attempts) but he was deadly on kickoffs, setting a new personal best with a 75-yard return. Morstead had maybe his worst game of the year, sticking just one of his five punts inside the 49ers’ 20-yard line. Callaway helped make up for it by recovering two live balls.

Defensive line

DE Cameron Jordan, 61 (86%)

DT David Onyemata, 53 (75%)

DE Trey Hendrickson, 49 (69%)

DE Marcus Davenport, 44 (62%)

DT Malcolm Roach, 31 (44%)

NT Malcom Brown, 24 (34%)

DT Shy Tuttle, 22 (31%)

Brown exited the game with a calf injury and didn’t return, despite being officially termed questionable to re-enter. He’s the only true nose tackle on the team, though Onyemata, Roach, and Tuttle all have experience playing head-over-center if needed. If he’s going to be out for any length of time, we could see some regression up front as guys are played out of position, and it would be another big blow to the unit after Sheldon Rankins went on injured reserve (from which he’s eligible to return in a few weeks, if his knee is healed). The Saints only dressed three defensive ends for the first time this season in an effort to get Davenport more reps, and it paid off with constant disruption off the edge.

Linebackers

LB Demario Davis, 71 (100%)

LB Kwon Alexander, 43 (61%)

LB Zack Baun, 1 (1%)

LB Alex Anzalone, 1 (1%)

It took little time for Alexander to get on the field. The veteran trade pickup pushed Anzalone out of the rotation entirely and spent the majority of the game running next to Davis out of the Saints’ nickel defense, and his speed was on frequent display (Davis was still talking about how refreshing it was to see after the game). It’s early, and this game was against an offense he knew very well, but this was as encouraging a start as you could hope for out of the trade deadline acquisition. Hopefully he can continue to make a difference.

Defensive secondary

SS Malcolm Jenkins, 71 (100%)

FS Marcus Williams, 71 (100%)

CB Janoris Jenkins, 71 (100%)

SS C.J. Gardner-Johnson, 61 (86%)

CB Marshon Lattimore, 48 (68%)

DB P.J. Williams, 27 (38%)

CB Patrick Robinson, 23 (32%)

SS D.J. Swearinger, 9 (13%)

Nickel remains the Saints’ preferred personnel package on defense, with their top three safeties each logging more than two-thirds of snaps. And Gardner-Johnson would have played more often if he hadn’t suffered an arm injury late in the fourth quarter, which he downplayed afterwards. Lattimore exited the game with an oblique injury, though it didn’t appear to be serious. That’s a situation to monitor closely on the injury report this week. In Lattimore’s place, the Saints called up Robinson, who snagged his second interception of the year in spot duty. P.J. Williams got on the field when the Saints ran dime personnel and filled in for Gardner-Johnson over the slot; that opened the door for Swearinger. Having backups with so much experience like Robinson (127 NFL game appearances, including the playoffs) and Swearinger (106) is rare, and the steadiness they provide was seen on Sunday.