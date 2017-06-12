Saints signing quarterback Ryan Nassib

He had some looks from other places, but Ryan Nassib has a new NFL home.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Saints are signing the free agent quarterback.

Nassib recently worked out for the Cowboys, and was apparently healed from the elbow injury that ended his 2016 season.

The former fourth-round pick of the Giants played in five games and threw 10 passes in New York, never developing into the heir to Eli Manning they might have hoped. The Giants signed Geno Smith to replace him this offseason.

The Saints brought in Chase Daniel to be Drew Brees‘ backup, and also have 2015 third-rounder Garrett Grayson on the roster.