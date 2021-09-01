Saints signing Montravius Adams

Montravius Adams wasn’t out of work for long.

Adams, a defensive lineman who was one of the Patriots’ cuts yesterday, is signing with the Saints today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Adams signed with the Patriots in March after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Packers, who drafted him in the third round in 2017.

The Saints were eager to add to their defensive line after David Onyemata was suspended for the first six games of the season.

