The Saints worked out receivers Kenny Stills and Marqise Lee on Monday. They are signing Stills to their practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

The Saints drafted Stills in the fifth round of the 2013 draft. He caught 95 passes for 1,572 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons before New Orleans traded Stills to the Dolphins for a third-round choice.

He played 10 games with the Texans during the 2020 regular season, catching 11 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown. The Texans cut him Nov. 27, and he signed with the Bills’ practice squad in the postseason.

Receivers Cody Core and Kelvin Harmon also worked out for the Saints.

Saints signing Kenny Stills to their practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk