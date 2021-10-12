Saints signing K Brian Johnson off Bears practice squad

The Chicago Bears have finally found their answer at kicker in Cairo Santos, but they’re losing their insurance from the practice squad.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are signing kicker Brian Johnson off Chicago’s practice squad. That means Johnson will join New Orleans’ 53-man roster, where he’d have to remain there for three games.

Funny enough, the reason the Saints are signing Johnson is because of another former Bears kicker. Cody Parkey signed with New Orleans last week, and he injured his groin during pregame on Sunday.

The #Saints are signing kicker Brian Johnson off the #Bears practice squad, source said. He’ll head to the 53-man roster and by rule the UDFA from Virginia Tech must stay there for 3 games. https://t.co/BdzWqKY7Ok — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2021

Johnson proved to be a reliable kicker during training camp and preseason, where he was able to connect on some deep kicks. But Johnson never stood a chance to make the 53-man roster because of Santos.

Santos has been a pillar of consistency for the Bears at a position that had snakebitten them a few years ago. Santos has connected on all 7 field goals this season, and he’s made 34 consecutive field goals dating back to Week 3 of last season.