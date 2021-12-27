The Saints are missing a lot of players for Monday night’s game against the Dolphins because of COVID-19 and they are moving to flesh out the roster by bringing in some new blood ahead of kickoff.

Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that the Saints are signing linebacker Justin March-Lillard and defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks to the active roster for the game. The Saints currently have 15 active roster players on the COVID reserve list.

March-Lillard played one game on special teams for the 49ers earlier this season and he appeared in 51 games for the Cowboys over the previous four seasons. Most of his NFL playing time has come on special teams and that will likely be his role on Monday night.

Westbrooks has not appeared in a regular season game since 2018. He spent a short period of time with the Raiders this summer and has 79 tackles and nine sacks in 67 career games for the Rams.

Saints signing Justin March-Lillard, Ethan Westbrooks ahead of Monday night’s game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk