Saints signing former Buc Noah Spence

The Saints need some reinforcements on defense, and they signed a former division foe to help fill in.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Saints are signing defensive end Noah Spence.

The former Buccaneers second-rounder was with Washington earlier this year but was released in November.

He once showed great promise as a pass-rusher, with 5.5 sacks as a rookie in 2016. He has two since then.

The Saints can’t be too picky at the moment, after losing defensive end Marcus Davenport and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins to injury last week.