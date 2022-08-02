Saints signing Chris Herndon

The Saints are adding some depth to their tight ends room.

New Orleans is signing Chris Herndon, according to multiple reports.

Herndon spent 2021 with the Vikings after playing the first three seasons of his career with the Jets. He appeared in 16 games with five starts, but he made only four receptions for 40 yards with one touchdown.

Herndon’s most productive season was his rookie year with the Jets. He caught 39 passes for 502 yards with four TDs. A suspension and an injury limited Herdon to just one game in 2019. But he came back in 2020 to make 31 catches for 287 yards with three TDs.

The Saints will have Herndon join a group that includes Nick Vannett, Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, Juwan Johnson, J.P. Holtz, and Brandon Dillon along with Taysom Hill — who’s technically listed on the team’s roster as a quarterback.

