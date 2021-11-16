Saints signing Brett Maher to practice squad

Saints kicker Brian Johnson missed a pair of extra points in Sunday’s two-point loss to the Rams and the Saints are adding another kicking option to the organization in the wake of that performance.

The agent for Brett Maher told Mike Triplett of ESPN.com that his client will be signing with the Saints’ practice squad. Maher signed with the Saints in August and was released off of their injured reserve list 11 days later.

Maher was 49-of-66 on field goals and 68-of-69 on extra points in 29 games for the Cowboys in 2018 and 2019.

Johnson has made all eight field goals he’s tried in four games with the Saints, but he’s now missed 3-of-8 extra point attempts.

