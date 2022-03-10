It was reported earlier on Thursday that the Saints had brought back exclusive rights free agent Carl Granderson.

But now more details have emerged about Granderson’s new contract.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Saints signed Granderson to a two-year deal instead of a standard one-year ERFA tender.

While Granderson was set to make $965,000 from an ERFA tender, his two-year contract calls for him to earn an additional $4.3 million over the next two seasons, including a $240,000 signing bonus. The defensive lineman was slated to become a restricted free agent next offseason and $4.3 million projects out to what a second-round RFA tender would be in 2023.

Granderson signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Wyoming. He’s appeared in 38 games over the last three seasons, recording 9.0 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, and 10 tackles for loss.

In 2021, Granderson played 15 games with three starts. He had 25 total tackles, 3.0 sacks, eight QB hits, and five TFLs.

Saints signed ERFA Carl Granderson to two-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk