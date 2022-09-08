The Saints have added an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of Sunday’s opener against the Falcons.

The Giants announced that New Orleans has signed guard Wyatt Davis off of their practice squad. The Saints have not made any announcement regarding the transaction.

Davis, who is the grandson of Hall of Famer Willie Davis, was a 2021 third-round pick by the Vikings and played six games on special teams for Minnesota as a rookie. He was waived as part of the team’s final cuts last month and signed to the Giants’ practice squad after going unclaimed.

The Saints list Tanner Owen and Calvin Throckmorton as their reserve guards, although Owen didn’t practice on Wednesday due to an illness. Tackle Landon Young was also out with a hip injury and center Erik McCoy was a limited participant, so the health situation may have helped lead to the move.

Saints sign Wyatt Davis off Giants practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk