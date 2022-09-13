Saints sign veteran RB Latavius Murray to their practice squad

Latavius Murray is back! 🚂 The #Saints have signed the RB to their practice squad ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/Tdsk8lVOqZ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 13, 2022

There’s an interesting addition. The New Orleans Saints announced Tuesday that they have signed running back Latavius Murray to their practice squad, bringing the veteran backup back to New Orleans. Murray was a surprise release during roster cuts last year and landed with the Baltimore Ravens, where he racked up 501 rushing yards and scored six touchdown runs.

Murray, 32, appeared in 33 games with the Saints (including the postseason) from 2019 to 2020 and formed a quality one-two punch with Alvin Kamara. He averaged 4.4 yards per attempt and 41.7 rushing yards per game in a Saints uniform. Murray seemed to have lost a step in their preseason games last summer, but he must have something left in the tank if New Orleans is bringing him back. His old No. 28 jersey was unclaimed by anyone else on the practice squad or active roster, so he’ll be able to reclaim it.

This comes on the heels of news that star running back Alvin Kamara suffered a rib injury in Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, though both him and his coach Dennis Allen downplayed the severity of the issue. Still, the Saints had a need for improved depth at the position even before he exited the contest, so it’s good to see them make a move and address it.

Running backs now under contract for New Orleans include Kamara, Mark Ingram II, Tony Jones Jr., and Dwayne Washington (who missed Week 1’s game with a hamstring injury), as well as Murray on the practice squad.

A corresponding move to Murray’s signing is the release of rookie wide receiver Dai’Jean Dixon from the practice squad, though WVUE’s Sean Fazende suggests this may be a temporary procedural move. The Saints have often bounced rookie players like slot receiver Andy Tanner and quarterback J.T. Barrett on and off of the practice squad, confident they’d pass waivers, in order to process other moves. We’ll see if the Nicholls product returns in the weeks ahead.

